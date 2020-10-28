For the first time since closing due to the pandemic, Cicis in Killeen reopened on Wednesday. It also opened under new ownership and management.
Chad Goodwin is the new owner of the Killeen pizza buffet restaurant after purchasing it in September. He said the corporate office does not allow him to disclose details of business transactions.
Goodwin said the Killeen store is the third store he has owned in his 25-year tenure with Cicis.
Previously, he has owned stores in Round Rock and New Braunfels.
“I think Killeen is a great opportunity,” Goodwin said Wednesday on the phone. “The community has shown a willingness to support Cicis in the past. I believe that they’ll support it again, given that the operations are better, or improved.”
Cicis has operated at 832 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen since at least the early 1990s.
Around 15 to 20 people bundled up and braved the cold and wind Wednesday morning, waiting for the restaurant to open at 11 a.m.
“It’s not that bad, if you bundle up correctly,” said Monica Hall, of Killeen, who waited in line in the cold weather.
For the grand reopening Wednesday, Cicis was offering a promotion to the first 100 customers. Those customers received a coupon good for a free buffet once every month for a year.
Operationally, Goodwin said the restaurant will be the same as it was prior to the pandemic.
“Our goal is to provide a full, hot, fresh buffet with friendly people and a sparkling clean restaurant,” Goodwin said.
Cicis in Killeen is still hiring. It currently employs 25 and can staff between five to 10 more people, Goodwin said.
Herald reporter Steve Wilson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.