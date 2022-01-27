Entertainment is in no short supply this weekend in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. See a concert with Parker McCollum at the Bell County Expo Center, bring friends together for the Chili Bowl Golf Classic or Eight-Ball Pool Tournament on Fort Hood, or catch a stand-up comedy set with Desi Banks. Check this rest of the listing for more live music, family fun and other events.
Local Events
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Desi Banks at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29, and again at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Ticket prices range from $25 to $40 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave. on Fort Hood, is hosting the Chili Bowl Golf Classic at 9 a.m. Jan. 29. This four-person golf team event is $60 per person and includes lunch and three mulligans. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting an Eight-Ball Pool Tournament from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Admission is $10 and the winner takes all. Stop by headquarters in person or call 254-287-6116 to register. This event is open to all unaccompanied or single soldiers.
Marriage Management a free, in-person Couples’ Retreat for all Texas military and veteran couples from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Go to www.marriagemanagement.org for more information and registration.
Summer Moon Coffee is hosting a Grand Opening of its new location from 7 a.m. to noon Jan. 29 at 111 Sparta Road, Belton. There will be free drip coffee while supplies last, a chance to win free coffee for a year and other prizes, swag bags for the first 50 people in the door, and more.
Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus, 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen, is hosting a Pig Roast from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29. Plates are $12 each and include pulled pork and teriyaki grilled chicken, two sides, a roll, and dessert. Go to www.facebook.com/IronGauntletBrauhaus and send a direct message to reserve a plate.
The inaugural Sneaker Ball for Stylists and Barbers will be from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. There will be networking, entertainment, refreshments and more at this event. Go to https://bit.ly/3g5iVXL to purchase tickets. General admission is $40 per person and tables range from $200 to $300.
The Norns by The Witches Closet, 105 Harrell Drive in Copperas Cove, is hosting a Candle Magick Class at 6 p.m. Jan. 29. Tickets are $25 and come with an array of items.
The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas is hosting a free six-class series, “A Healthier You: Master the Tools to Make Living with Chronic Pain More Manageable,” from 10 a.m. to noon with the remaining dates of Feb. 4 and 18, and March 4 and 11 at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Participants will receive a workbook to keep and an opportunity to join the monthly support group. RSVP is required by calling Theresa Mireles at 254-770-2346.
The Central Texas College Hobby Memorial Library is hosting a Holocaust Remembrance Day event from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 31 on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CTCHMLibrary. CTC professor Dr. Kenneth Bass will be the featured speaker.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is for military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers of all skill levels.
The Country and Western Dance is from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a finger food to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and skill levels will meet from 7 to 9 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights.
Family Fun
The Killeen Mobile Rec Series Event: First Aid will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 29 at the Killeen Senior Center Ballroom, Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This event is free for kids ages 6 to 17 and will teach basic first aid skills. Go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/killeen to register.
The twenty-second annual Father Daughter Dance, presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third Street, Temple. Tickets are $12 per person and must be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3I4R8To. Admission includes a special gift bag, photobooth, refreshments, and a professional photo opportunity. This event is for fathers or father figures of all ages and daughters 18 and under.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is partnering with the Military Child Education Coalition to offer an online story time featuring “The Brand New Kid” by Katie Couric. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yxqyzkd2 to register for the event. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Libraryis hosting Game Days for adults to socialize over cards, board games, and dominoes from 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting story time at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 featuring the book, “Happy Valentine’s Day, Charlie Brown.” This free event is for preschool-aged children.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, will be “Sing 2” at 7 p.m. and “Spider Man: No Way Home” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
The Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, is Red Dirt Mardi Gras with music by Parker McCollum and with special guest Flatland Cavalry at 8 p.m. Jan. 29. Tickets range from $30 to $100. Go to www.bellcountyexpo.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 28. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Jan. 29. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, is hosting free live music by singer-songwriter Compton McMurry from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 29.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, is hosting free live music by Smokin’ Maxx from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by the Anna Larson Band at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, Eric Turner at 6 p.m. Jan. 29, and Angela Banks at 4 p.m. Jan. 30.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28, David Johnsonfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 30.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, is hosting live music by Greg Showman and the Back Creek Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 29.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mike Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. This event is free and open to all.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a Full STEAM Ahead event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 29. This event is free and open to all ages and will include activities to learn about electricity conduction. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display from Jan. 29 to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
