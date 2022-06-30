With the Killeen-Fort Hood area being home to soldiers, veterans, their families, and patriotic community members, Fourth of July is always an exciting time for residents. There are a number of events to celebrate the long weekend and enjoy some summer time fun.
Local Events
The Fourth of July PRCA Rodeo will be at 7 p.m. July 1- 3 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $16 to $22 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3OBlHDy for more information.
The City of Killeen Independence Day Extravaganza will be from 4 to 10 p.m. July 2 in Downtown Killeen, near Avenue D and Gray Street. There will be live music performances by Roland & The Roots Riddim, Puntin, Konstantin Alexander, and IMAJ, as well as food trucks, vendors, games, and more. This free event will end with a firework show at 9:30 p.m. Go to www.killeentexas.gov/downtownevents for a full schedule and more information.
Killeen Animal Services, 3118 Commerce Drive, will host a Free Patriotic Pet Adoptions event from July 2- 10. All animals will be free to adopt during this time. Go to www.killeentexas.gov/Animals for more information.
The Real Texas Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 3 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be dealers to buy, sell, and trade firearms, hunting and fishing gear, camping equipment, and more. Admission is $8 per person Go to www.therealtexasgunshow.com for more information.
Downtown Temple’s Independence Day Weekend First Friday Block Party will be from 4 to 10 p.m. July 1. There will be live music by the Donna Beckham Trio, axe throwing, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
The Belton Fourth of July Celebration will begin with a Patriotic Program at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave., followed by a parade at 10 a.m. beginning at 10th Avenue and Main Street and ending at Birdwell Street. The Festival on Nolan Creek will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. The day will culminate with a Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Barbecue, 702 E. Central Ave., and will include a free live music performance by Sprung, followed by fireworks. Go to www.beltonchamber.com for more information.
The second annual Fourth of July celebration in Copperas Cove will take place from noon to 10:30 p.m. Monday at Copperas Cove City Park, at 1206 West Ave. B. Sponsored by Cove Life Church, this event is free to the public. There will be live music, food trucks, booths and vendors, a car show, carnival rides, inflatables, fireworks and more for visitors to enjoy. There will also be performances by gospel singer Eddie James from 6 to 8 p.m.
The 24th annual H-E-B All American Fourth of July Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show will be from 4 to 10 p.m. July 4 at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway, Temple. There will be activities, food, art, and more when the park opens. Live music by the Brodie Lane Band will begin at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Go to https://bit.ly/3bEUAc5 for more information.
The Lampasas Spring Ho festivities will be from July 4-10 at various locations in the Lampasas area. There will be a pageant, fireworks show, parade, shopping, games, a carnival, competitions, and live music performances by The Bellamy Brothers, Mike Ryan, and more. Go to https://springho.com/schedule/ for a full schedule of events.
The VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St. in Killeen, is hosting a Breakfast Buffet from 7 to 11 a.m. July 2 with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits, and beverages for $8 a person. The post will also host a Fourth of July Lunch from 1 to 4 p.m. with Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, and more served at this free event. Attendees are invited to bring a pot luck dish as well.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Spring Ho Kiddie Fishing Derby will be from 8 to 10 a.m. July 6 at W.M. Brook Park in Lampasas. Kids ages 5 to 12 are invited to participate in this free event. Poles and worms will be provided.
The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors Killeen, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, hosts a Summer Wellness Jamboree from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 5. This free event features arts and crafts, games, movies, and physical activities for kids ages 5 to 10. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3b627Ra.
The Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton, is hosting its free Summer Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to noon July 12 and 28. The camp is open to kids ages 7 to 12 and will feature games, crafts, and other activities. Email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting the 2022 Family Camp Read Summer Reading Club with both in-person and virtual events for all ages. Go to https://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library still posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Librariesfor a full schedule.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host anAustin Reptile Service event at 10 a.m. July 12 and will feature the opportunity to see over a dozen snakes, lizards, and more.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from July 1- 6, will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at 8:45 p.m. and “Jurassic World: Dominion” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program June 14 to July 21. There will be a number of in-person, weekly programs available for participants. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for tickets and more information.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, is hosting live music by Greg Showman and The Back Creek Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 2. Cover is $10.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by the Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight July 1. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 2. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Lady in the Men’s Room from 6 to 9 p.m. July 1, Adam & The Crowdaddies from 6 to 9 p.m. July 2, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. July 3.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Smokin’ Maxx from 2 to 5 p.m. July 2 and Ed Leonard and Friends from 2 to 5 p.m. July 3.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. July 1.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting live music by Wes Perryman at 8 p.m. July 1, Jade Nickolat 7:30 p.m. July 2, and Lilly Milford at 4 p.m. July 3.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month the theme is All-Star Family Day, and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2. Crafts and activities related to American baseball will be available for free during this time. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted for free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
