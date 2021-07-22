Whether you’re looking to see summer movies, experience something new at a cultural event, get the kids outside for some activities, enjoy local live music, or check out a farmers market, there’s an event or activity for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Read on for more details.
Local Events
The fourth annual Taste of Africa: Diving Deep into Culture event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 24 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. The open market will include artist’s presentations, mini workshops, cultural demonstrations, vendors, and food. “Aunt Pearlie’s Kitchen,” an interactive comedic stage play, will be at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds for the event will benefit the I.M.P.A.C. Outreach’s new transitional center. Go to https://tasteofafrica2021.eventbrite.com for more information.
The Killeen Senior Citizens Town Hall Potluck and Meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 24 at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. Invited speakers include representatives from the Killeen Police Department, Killeen City Council, State Representative Brad Buckley, Hill Country Director of Finance and Administration Ashley Johnson,and the Killeen Senior Advisory Board Chairwoman Patsy Bracey. Information for health, safety, and nutrition will be discussed. Attendees are invited to bring a covered dish to share.
The Life’s a Beach 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. July 24 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Beach, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. This event can also be completed virtually and at any location between July 22- 31. Registration is $25 for military-affiliated participants and $30 for non-military. Early-bird registration can be completed between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until July 22, and the virtual run registration can be completed until July 31, at Leisure Travel Service, Apache Arts and Crafts, or the Recreational Equipment Checkout at Fort Hood.
The Fort Hood Exchange Job Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Recruiters from brand partners will be on site to talk to potential applicants. Go to https://publicaffairs-sme.com/applymyexchange/ for more information.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Adam Bob at 9 p.m. July 23 and 24. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Harker Heights Movie in the Park event will begin at 8 p.m. July 29 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. This free event will feature a showing of “Jurassic Park.” Craft beer will be available for purchase from Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus for adults 21 and older. No outside alcohol is allowed. Concessions will be available for purchase, but attendees should bring their own chair or blanket.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, is hosting the Stonetree Junior Camp for ages 4 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon July 26-30 and again Aug. 9-13. Cost is $150 per child and registration can be completed in the golf shop. The golf club also hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 6:30 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. This event is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
The Killeen Movies in Your Park event will be at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. This free event will include a showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Attendees should bring their own chair and concessions.
The The Back-to-School Healthy Kids Day will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at Armed Services YMCA, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. This free event will include information, vendors, prizes, free food, activity booths, and carnival rides. Every child who attends will receive a free gift while supplies last.
The Killeen Mobile Rec Series will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 24 at Lions Club Park, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This free event for kids ages 6 to 17 will feature a football combine. For more information call 254-501-7878.
The Fort Hood swimming pools are open for the summer season. Comanche Pool is open from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Patton Pool at Club Hood is open from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday to Monday. Admission is $4 per person, per session.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $6 for children ages 4 to 16, $7 for adults ages 17 to 54, and $5 for seniors 55 and older.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at the Armed Services YMCA, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting Creative Writing Workshops from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens ages 12 to 14 and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for kids ages 8 to 10 every Thursday through July 29. The Summer Reading Club is happening now through Aug. 14 with both online and in-person activities and events. Go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club for all ages. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3ci75YC for adults, https://bit.ly/2S6NGmK for kids, and https://bit.ly/3wS5lgG for teens. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a free kid’s story time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday through July 28. The Scholastic Book Fair will also be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 26- 30.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly July 23- 29, will be “Black Widow” at 8:45 p.m. and “Cruella” at 11 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by Chandler and the Bings for 90s Night from 9 p.m. to midnight July 24. Cover is $10.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight July 23. Cover: $10. John Christopher Way will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 24. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco, Florence, is hosting live music by Derrick Hicks from 6 to 8 p.m. July 23 and Bob Case from noon to 3 p.m. July 24.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Kaleb McIntire and Brad Russellat noon July 23, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Trevor Helt from 6 to 9 p.m. July 23, Nate Guthrie from 6 to 9 p.m. July 24, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. July 25.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by The Goons at 7 p.m. July 23, Lady in the Men’s Room at 8 p.m. July 24, and Don Audette’s Rod Stewart Tribute Showat 4 p.m. July 25. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen to.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, is hosting live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. July 24.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Big Wy’s Brass Bandfrom 9 p.m. to midnight July 23. Tickets are $10. Earle Nelson and Morgan Lee Powers will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight July 24. Tickets are $8. Go to www.eventbrite.com to purchase in advance.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by the Clint Walker Blues Band from 6 to 10 p.m. July 24.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, isfrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is presenting a special exhibition, “One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women,” through Aug. 18 which features a history of women’s suffrage, fight for equality, and profiles of significant women. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
