HARKER HEIGHTS — A new Planet Fitness coming to Market Heights will offer a non-intimidating Judgement Free Zone, extremely low prices, free fitness training included in all monthly memberships, and more.
Planet Fitness, one of the largest global fitness franchises and operators of fitness centers, today announced its new, state-of the-art fitness facility in Harker Heights, which is expected to open in November.
The location will also be offering pre-opening discounts to join early and save at the new club, which will be located at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 1270.
Through the end of August, residents can join online for just $1 down and pay nothing until the club officially opens its doors.
This special offer is only available online and locks in a rate on all memberships.
“This club will have the best of the best when it comes to fitness, with plenty of cardio to make sure you can get in and out for a workout on any schedule,” Excel Fitness CEO and President CJ Bouchard said in a press release. “We have members already joining and they’re pumped to take this step towards improving their health.”
Once open, the new club will be open and staffed 24 hours, Monday through Thursday, 12 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday, and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The new Planet Fitness in Harker Heights will be clean and spacious, offering 20,000 sq. feet and a variety of services to their members:
Tons of state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment
Expansive free weights section, plus dedicated abs and stretching area
30-minute guided workout that takes the guesswork out of your routine
Cross training area with kettlebells, TRX suspension bands, and battle ropes
Free highspeed Wi-Fi included with all memberships
Private locker rooms with top of the art amenities
