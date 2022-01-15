Despite a smaller crowd and fewer vendors than normal, dozens of people still walked around sampling and tasting plant-based foods and products during an annual expo Saturday in Killeen.
“This is just so good. It’s a great vibe; everything,” said Catresa Smith, one of the patrons of the fourth annual So Natural Veggie & Art Fest at Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Smith said she is about 90% vegan and has come to the event the past three years. Each year, she said, there are new products and it is “super inspiring.”
“I feel like I’m more closer to becoming a vegan than I was before,” she said. “It was kind of like I was learning, you know. It was a journey.”
Smith said she made the change to go vegan to take advantage of what she noticed were the health benefits.
Luvina Sabree, who owns So Natural in Harker Heights, said she began the event four years ago to provide an educational opportunity for those wanting to make the switch to a plant-based diet.
“At the beginning of the year, it’s a lot of people that are interested in eating plant-based foods, and they have no idea where to start,” Sabree said.
She said the beginning of the year is when most people look to change their diets, so having the event at the beginning of the year made sense to her.
At the event, there are vendors selling various plant-based products as well as merchandise vendors.
On stage at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center were various personalities giving cooking demonstrations and offering samples as well as others who provided live entertainment.
Sabree said she often hears things such as “I didn’t know this could taste this good,” or “I can actually do this,” from those who come to the event.
Also sampling the offerings Saturday were Sarah Kwon and her boyfriend, Jimmy Black.
Kwon said that she eats a plant-based diet partially for health reasons but also because working in the veterinary field has opened her eyes to the meat industry.
“The more I learned, the more I didn’t like it,” Kwon said.
She said because she’s originally being from out of state, she has had a hard time finding a community of people in Texas who eat plant-based diets.
“I saw this on the billboard, I got so excited, like we have to go to this and just try to meet people with a similar mindset,” Kwon said.
The event was not necessarily all about people finding out more about plant-based diets. It was also about promotion.
Internet personality and chef Byron Davenport II, based out of Conroe, was at the event to film and to do a showcase for his website, theweritoshow.com.
Davenport travels the country and world to showcase different small businesses on his website and Instagram.
