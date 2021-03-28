Plant swap organizers hopeful for future events

Sunday made for a breezy, sunny day for a plant event at Lions Club Park in Killeen.
Monica and Patty’s Spring Plant Swap got underway shortly after 1 p.m. Numerous plants, of numerous varieties, were available for exchange or for free, but not for sale, for whomever wanted to take part.
Pots, soil and other gardening related items also were up for trade or to be given away.
The event was run by Monica Vanaman, of Copperas Cove, and Patty Escarsega, of Belton, and the two have taken part in similar plant swaps in Round Rock and other local communities.
“If it’s a good turnout, we might do fall and spring,” Vanaman said as the event was getting underway.
Escarsega was also pleased with how Sunday’s swap was getting started.
“It’s looking good right now,” she said. “We’re already getting people.”
To see the Facebook live video of the event visit the video section of Killeen Daily Herald on Facebook.
To get involved with future events that Vanaman and Escarsega might organize, contact Escarsega at patty.espinoza26@yahoo.com.
