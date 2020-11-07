COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Police Department received a beautification Saturday.
In conjunction with Texas Arbor Day, the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission partnered with CCPD to plant around 100 trees and shrubs in front of the police station on East Avenue E.
Police Chief Eddie Wilson said that having trees in front of the department has been more than 10 years in the works.
During the planning phase of the construction of the police department building, which was completed in 2010, it was discovered the project was over-budget, so it had to cut some things.
One of the things that was cut was money for landscaping.
“We were never able to get the funding to do all the landscaping,” Wilson said Saturday. “So, 10 years later, I had a conversation with KCCB and Roxanne (Flores-Achmad), and they immediately were responsive.”
Wilson said that an emphasis of the department is to have community partnerships.
“It’s great to have relationships like this in the community that support us,” he said.
Nearly 50 to 60 volunteers showed up to help plant the trees.
Larry Holly, vice president of KCCB, said the volunteers were planting nearly 100 trees and shrubs in total.
The species of trees and shrubs were crepe myrtles, Texas sage and salvia.
Holly said speaking for the crepe myrtles, it will take around five to 10 years for the trees to reach full maturation.
