The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will host a play featuring a finalist from NBC’s “The Voice” next week in Killeen.
“We would like to invite you to a heartwarming live drama about family, forgiveness, and the love of a father,” according to a news release from the chamber.
The gospel stage play “Prodigal” will feature Will Moleon and “The Voice” finalist Rose Short. Short was on the singing competition TV show in 2019.
“Prodigal,” by Kzamore Entertainment, will take place at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Open Fire International Church, 1801 Rancier Ave., in Killeen.
Tickets can be purchased at Kzamore.com
