train whistle03.JPG

Sausages and turkey legs cook inside a smoker at a booth for "Sticky Fingas BBQ" based in Belton at the Train Whistle Jamboree in 2017 in Nolanville. The event had a petting zoo, inflatables, food trucks and vendors. 

 Sergio Flores|Herald

No plans made yet for you and the family this weekend? That’s no problem with events like the Nolanville Train Whistle Jamboree, the planetarium’s laser and star shows, a number of fall festivals, Boys and Girls Clubs’ Day for Kids, Adaptive Back to School Dance, Fox Trot 5K Run, and more happening. Information on these events and more below.

Local Events

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.