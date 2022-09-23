No plans made yet for you and the family this weekend? That’s no problem with events like the Nolanville Train Whistle Jamboree, the planetarium’s laser and star shows, a number of fall festivals, Boys and Girls Clubs’ Day for Kids, Adaptive Back to School Dance, Fox Trot 5K Run, and more happening. Information on these events and more below.
Local Events
The Bell County Master Gardeners Association will host its semi-annual sale Fall Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Call 254-933-5304 for more information.
The Fox Trot 5K Run will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. Fifth St. The race will include the in-person 5K and 1-mile color run. There is also an option for a virtual 5K and 10K race. Registration is $25 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3dGknC6 to register.
Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting performances of its new show, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24, and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Tickets range from $17 to $27. Go to https://bit.ly/3SlMvJA to purchase tickets in advance.
The Nolanville Train Whistle Jamboree will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. Fifth St. There will be a petting zoo, bounce houses, fireworks, live music, family games, food trucks and more.
The Bottoms Up Hot Yoga & Brews Fundraiser, hosted by the Junior League of Bell County, will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at BJ’s Restaurants- Brewery and Tasting Room, 602 E. Central Ave., Temple. Tickets are $15 for individuals. Go to https://bit.ly/3S5SuT8 to register.
Apache Arts and Crafts Center will host a Paint & Sip event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. This event is for adults 21 and over only and cost is $30 per person. Pre-registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3xq7FOM.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse will host the monthly Books and Brew adult book club from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28. This event is free and open to all. Register in advance by contacting the Casey Memorial Library at 254-287-4921.
The Salute to Our Military three-day celebration will be from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at Hood Stadium on Fort Hood. There will be music, carnival rides, food, a petting zoo, and live music available at this free event open to all DoD ID cardholders. Go to https://bit.ly/3Bi4t94 for a full schedule of events and the live music lineup.
Donations for the inaugural Stock the Pantry Food Drive for Central Texas Youth Services will be accepted Sept. 1-30 at Central Texas Property Management, 455 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 100, Killeen. Non-perishable food items will be accepted during this time, and Central Texas Property Management will match any donations.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Yoga Under the Stars will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Cost is $19 per person. Call 254-526-1586 to register. Laser Friday will also be Sept. 23 with “Laser Country” at 6 p.m., “Laser Daft Punk” at 7 p.m., and “Laser Green Day” at 8 p.m. Warren’s Night Sky Tour will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The eighth annual Holy Family Fall Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove. There will be kids’ games, bingo, raffles, food, vendors, and more at this event.
The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission will host the Adaptive Back to School Dance, with the theme “A Night in Paris,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. There will be dancing, food, and fun available. Cost is $5 per student, ages 12 to 25, and one caregiver. Additional guests are $5 each. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas will host its annual Day for Kids event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at 5100 Trimmier Road, Killeen. There will be local vendors, family fun, food trucks, and more at this free event.
The ninth annual Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. There will be a wine and biergarten, pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn cannons, food trucks, a petting zoo, axe throwing, live music, and more available. Admission is $15.95 in advance or $19.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets.
The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
The Fort Hood Schools Council Meeting will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at the Fort Hood Community Events Center, 50012 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. This meeting is open to the public and will include information on resources, educational programs, and more. Call 254-288-7946 for more information.
The City of Harker Heights and Harker Heights High School will host a Community Homecoming Rally at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Harker Heights High School Track, 1001 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. This free event will have free activities, photo ops, opportunities to meet coaches, athletes, clubs, and more.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Independent School District will hold free tutoring for math and literacy skills for KISD students at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen. Sessions are from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for elementary school students, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for high school students, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays for grades fourth to twelfth. Go to www.killeenisd.org/tutoring for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
The Cove Theater, 111 W. Avenue D in Copperas Cove, is hosting “Eras of Elvis” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24. This event will feature three different Elvis tribute artists during this performance. General admission is $20 and VIP is $30 each. Go to https://www.simpletix.com/e/eras-of-elvis-tickets-111717 to purchase in advance.
The Central Texas Orchestral Society’s 2022-23 Concert Series continues with a performance by the Frisson Ensemble at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N.Third St., Temple. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for students, and military and dependents are free.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Johnny Falstaff & Michael Carubelli, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Sept. 23. The 92.9 Shooter FM Central Texas Jam will also be at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 with music by Cody Morrow, Micky and The Motorcars, Jarrod Birmingham, Walt and Tina Wilkins, and Glen Templeton. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for tickets, which range from $30 for individual tickets to $500 for VIP tables.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 23. Cover: $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 24. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
Free Ransom from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, Morning Star Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Gabor Nicholson from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Bidi Bidi Banda at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, The Tennessee Stiffs at 7 p.m. Sept. 24, and Eley Buck at 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
Local Markets
KICK It! Food Truck Park and Artisans Market will host its Fall Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at 4301 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. There will be music, food trucks, vendor booths, a cupcake competition, and more.
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
