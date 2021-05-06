With the number of events happening in the area this weekend, families are sure to find something to do together to celebrate moms and mother figures. Check out some of the Military Spouse Appreciation Day events, Mother’s Day Brunch at Club Hood, the Jack Rabbit 5K/10K Run, or grab dinner and drinks while enjoying some local live music.
Local Events
The Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering will be from May 6-9 at various locations in Salado. Go to https://saladocowboypoetry.com for a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club Golf Scramble will be May 7 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. Registration is $75 per person and includes golf fees, a swag bag, breakfast, lunch from Monty’s Old School BBQ, and beer. Go to https://bit.ly/3vNQBPdto register in advance. Email fhsc.golf.scramble@gmail.com for more information.
Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation and H-E-B Grocery are hosting the Military Spouse Appreciation Day drive-thru giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Apache Arts and Crafts, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 62nd Street, Fort Hood. There are 1,000 flower bouquets and unique crafts to give away while supplies last.
Phantom Warrior Lanes, 49010 Santa Fe Avenue, Fort Hood, is hosting free bowling for Fort Hood Military Spouse Appreciation Day from 11 to 6 p.m. May 7.
The Temple First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. May 7 at various businesses around the Downtown Temple Square. This event will feature late night shopping, restaurant and bar specials, and the Downtown at Sundown Off the Rails Comedy Night with comedian Peter the Adequate at Santa Fe Plaza from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Go to https://www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for a complete list of events and participating businesses.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Kool Bubba Ice at 9 p.m. May 7 and 8. Ticket prices range from $10 to $15 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Gatesville Citywide Garage Sale Event will begin at 8 a.m. May 8. Go to https://www.visitgatesvilletx.com to see a list of locations participating in the event and for interested residents to register.
The Jack Rabbit 5K/10K Run will be at 8 a.m. May 8 at Ogletree Gap Park, 1876 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. Packet pick up will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 7 at 204 E. Robertson Ave., Copperas Cove, or at the race site the day of. Registration is $30 per person and includes a t-shirt and goodie bag to the first 200 people to sign up. Race-day registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Go to https://copperascove.com/jack-rabbit-run/ to register and for more information.
The Harker Heights Spring Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing. This free event will feature family-friendly activities, vendors, artists, and a duck race. Visitors can “adopt” a duck for the race and the participant with the “adopted” duck that wins will get a cash prize. Go to https://bit.ly/2QVjc6sto sign up as a vendor or to adopt a duck. Email harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com for more information.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting Czech Film Night and Matinee at 3 and 6 p.m. May 8. Admission is free for both show times.
The Copperas Cove Rabbit Fest will be from 4 to 10 p.m. May 13, 4 to 11 p.m. May 14, 10 a.m. to midnight May 15, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be live music, entertainment, food, a carnival, vendors, and a firework show. Admission is $5 for one weekend pass per car load. Ride wristbands are available for $20 on Thursday and $30 the remaining days. Go to www.copperascove.com for more information.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Family Campout event will be from May 7-9 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road. There will be recreation activities, swimming, hiking and more. Registration is $15 per person, kids 5 and under are free. Pre-registration is required by May 6 and can be completed at https://bit.ly/30QqPg9. Email atrujillo@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5466 for more information.
Club Hood, 5764 24th St., Fort Hood, is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch at 10:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. May 9. Cost is $27.95 for adults and $10.95 for children ages 5 to 12. For more information call 254-532-5073.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from May 7-13, will be “Raya and the Last Dragon” at 8:30 p.m. and “Chaos Walking” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Mike Stanley and Towne Adams at noon May 7. This event is free. Cody Morrow and the Huser Brother Band will perform at 6 p.m. May 7. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas from 8 p.m. to midnight May 7. Cover: $10. Wrongway Jackson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 8. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Runes of Neptune from 6 to 9 p.m. May 7, and Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. May 8 and again from noon to 3 p.m. May 9. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by Lochness Rockersat 7 p.m. May 7, Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. May 8, and Walt Wilkins at 8 p.m. May 9. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting live music by Josh Labove from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. May 8.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting free live music by Spicer with Darwynn Nail at9 p.m. May 7.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. May 7. The brewery is also hosting Women Who Rock Name-That-Tune Bingo at 7 p.m. May 8. Bingo cards are $2 each and there are chances to win prizes and free beer.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up. There will be no market May 13.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, isfrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
The Downtown Temple Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum is hosting a Victorian Lemonade Day event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 8. Guests are invited to wear their Sunday best for fun, games, crafts, and more. Tickets are $2 per child, children 2 and under are free. Spaces are limited so register in advance at https://bit.ly/3boQv9l. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
