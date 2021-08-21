Around a dozen poets — some local, some national and one international — put their talents on display Saturday as a crowd of around 100 people from the community clapped, laughed and cheered.
The poets competed for a $1,500 grand prize during the Killeen Poetry Slam, organized by local poet Christopher Michael and hosted by IMPAC Outreach in collaboration with the Killeen Arts Commission.
Michael, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, has been writing poetry for about 21 years.
“I do it because I enjoy it,” Michael said before kicking off the show at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. “And I probably enjoy it because it’s something that I’m good at.”
Michael has published four poetry books, and he created 310 Brown Street, a publishing company for poetry compilations.
Rodney Duckett, president of IMPAC Outreach, said the Poetry Slam was prevalent in the Killeen area in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Michael said he believes spoken word is a relevant art form in the United States.
One of the poets who shared his passion with the crowd was Ghanaian poet Yaw Kyeremateng, who is from Accra, Ghana.
Kyeremateng has been to the United States on multiple occasions, dating back to 2007. On this trip, he has been in the states since April doing poetry, acting and dancing gigs. He said he plans to return to Ghana in December.
“I just love the diversity of it,” Kyeremateng said of performing poetry. “There’s different people from different parts of the world that are also doing spoken word poetry. It’s interesting to see different perspectives from different places, because the culture in Ghana is very different.”
He said that spoken word poetry in Ghana is usually based on a person’s environment and about Ghanaian culture. In the United States, from his observation, spoken word poetry is about different parts of the states.
Before the poetry show began, local musicians and artists entertained the crowd, such as Killeen’s own Jordan Orionn.
“It was really fun just being amongst my community and sharing something I’ve been doing in this community since I was younger in this community,” Orionn said.
She added that she loves poetry.
“I love that you can tell a story,” she said. “I love that you can express yourself and send a message in an artistic format.”
