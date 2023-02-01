The number of people experiencing homelessness in Killeen on a single day in January was less than it was at the same time a year ago, according to officials who collected the data.

“I’ve been doing the PIT (point-in-time) counts for 12 years now, and I was really pleased with how Central Texas rallied together and gave us a more realistic number of those homeless in our region,” said Bobby Ehrig, executive director of Citizens for Progress, in a Killeen news release. “Our goal is to ensure our unsheltered count receives the best possible ability to cover those unsheltered as part of that overall reporting.”

