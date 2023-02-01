The number of people experiencing homelessness in Killeen on a single day in January was less than it was at the same time a year ago, according to officials who collected the data.
“I’ve been doing the PIT (point-in-time) counts for 12 years now, and I was really pleased with how Central Texas rallied together and gave us a more realistic number of those homeless in our region,” said Bobby Ehrig, executive director of Citizens for Progress, in a Killeen news release. “Our goal is to ensure our unsheltered count receives the best possible ability to cover those unsheltered as part of that overall reporting.”
PIT is the point-in-time count the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires some agencies to conduct at least every other year. On Jan. 26, city officials, Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations counted 169 people in Killeen experiencing homelessness — down from 200 in last year’s count, the news release shows.
“I want to give high praise for the Killeen Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit and the Homeless Outreach Team specifically,” Ehrig said in the release. “I was very impressed with their professionalism, knowledge of the homeless on the streets and their willingness to help with the PIT in a non-law enforcement capacity.”
The data collected on Jan. 26 represents about 30 to 35% of those experiencing homelessness nationwide, according to organizers.
“Other forms of homelessness, such as those staying temporarily with friends or people who are able to come up with enough funds for a hotel (or) motel, are not included in the PIT Count, per HUD guidelines.”
In Temple, 121 people experiencing homelessness were counted. Among those counted in that city and in Killeen, Belton and Hamilton and Lampasas counties, 53% are female, and 64% are between ages 25 and 64.
“The Killeen PIT count was led by Killeen Police Department Officer Evan Crouse and Sgt. Angela Matthews,” according to the release. “They were also able to provide sleeping bags to some in need, thanks to donations by a (resident).”
City spokeswoman Janell Ford did not return a message seeking comment about how Killeen officials will use the data. But officials said in the news release the PIT count “will improve understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people experiencing homelessness in our community.”
“The short survey provides key data on gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status and more. Results from the PIT Count will be publicly available and results will be used to improve response to homelessness.”
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils, San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
Marbut told Killeen City Council members in December that Killeen, Temple and Bell County would provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
“It would have four people from the county, three people from Killeen, three people in Temple and somebody from the agencies, somebody from the (council of governments) and whoever the CEO becomes,” Marbut said in December. “You would have one on the east side, and then you have the diversion center mid-county, and the Arbor of Hope, essentially, on the west.”
That plan is conceptual and includes moving Friends in Crisis. The Killeen campus would be built on Liberty Street. About 50 such organizations exist in the U.S., Marbut has said.
“None of these exist today in the county,” he’s said. “Everything gets structured around ... nine clinical tracks.”
Those are visitor growth, early intervention, males and females experiencing homelessness locally, “intensive” mental-health and substance-use disorder treatment, “sober living,” veterans, “disconnected” former military dependents and long-term supportive care.”
Marbut has said that Centex ARC, Hilltop Recovery Services and Virtue Recovery Center would be incorporated into the total plan to reduce homelessness.
He did not return a message seeking comment on the city’s PIT count on Jan. 26.
According to Killeen officials, 97 volunteers that day, including from law enforcement and government agencies and health-care systems, spent more than 12 hours on streets and in abandoned buildings, encampments, wooded areas, parks and soup kitchens across the region counting people experiencing homelessness.
The count is part of the HUD’s continuum of care program, and according to HUD’s website, provides funding to nonprofit organizations and state and local governments “to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused to homeless individuals, families and communities by homelessness.”
