If you’ve ever wanted to see what it’s like to jump into a cold pool in the middle of winter, this weekend will bring the chance to do so at the 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge. But if you’re not feeling that brave, there are still a number of things to do at local libraries, the Bell County Expo Center, and more this weekend. Details included in the listing.
Festivals, Events
The Central Texas Boat Show will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for military/first responders, $5 for those ages 13 to 18, and kids 12 and under are free.
The Sami Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Bell County Expo Center. There will be art, jewelry, clothing, crafts, candles, food, and other homemade goods available for purchase at this event. Admission is $6 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 2020 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge at 8 a.m. Jan. 25. near the City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B. On-site registration is $25 and will begin at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race. There will also be a free Polar Bear Plunge into the City Park Pool, along with a costume and belly flop contest following the run at 10 a.m. Participants must be at least 10 years old for the plunge activities. Plunge shirts will be available for purchase for $15.
Author Ashley Marie Night will be participating in a book signing and meet and greet from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Post Exchange AAFES, 49020 Santa Fe Ave., Fort Hood.
Family Fun
The Kids World: Chinese New Year 2020 event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. WS Young Drive. Kids will receive a free goodie box and one winner will find a golden ticket in their box to receive a Chinese New Year Temple Fair Lego set at this event.
Chick-fil-A Harker Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Breakfast for Dinner event from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Kids dressed in their pajamas will receive a free four-count mini. Pillowcase decorating will also be available for the first 50 kids.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a STEAM Day from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 that includes a tower challenge. STEAM Day is a recurring event on every last Tuesday of the month for kids 7 and up, and includes a morning class at 10 a.m. and an afternoon class at 4 p.m. The library also hosts a Spanish for Kids class from 10 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Kids 7 and up will learn basic Spanish in this free class.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. The planetarium is featuring a “Laser Country” show at 7 p.m., “Space Laser” at 8 p.m., and “Laser Metallica” at 9 p.m. Jan. 24. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Copper Mountain Branch Library Book Club, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting its monthly meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25. Members will meet and discuss this month’s read, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” by Mark Haddon. For more information, contact Kathe Kitchens at 254-501-7872.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee are provided.
The Killeen Main Library Book Club will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. Members will meet and discuss “My Sister the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.For more information, contact Theresa Strickler at 254-501-7875.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Nate Guthrie from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 24 and Samuel Escher from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 25. Jo Ellen and the Box of Chocolates will also perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26during the third annual Australia Day event from noon to 8 p.m. Fifty percent of the day’s sales will benefit Australia’s Rural Fire Service. Barrow is also hosting the Girl Scouts of Central Texas for a Brews and Cookies event from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 25. Tickets for $15 will include a flight of beer and cookie pairings; VIP tickets for $35 will include a flight of beer and cookies, as well as a swag bag and 12-inch pizza. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 24. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 25. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Steve Hamende from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 24 and 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 25. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton, is hosting live music by Justin Kemp from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 24, the Jacob Rangel Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25, and acoustic music by Garrett Askins of Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “At Home in Waco,” which features the styles and stories of the historic homes of Waco, and is based upon the book, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas,” by Kenneth Hafertepe, architectural historian and chair of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. Additionally, a special children’s exhibit, “The Lion Guard,” which features hands-on activities and imaginative play based upon Disney’s “The Lion King” franchise, will be on display until May 10. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is hosting a Homeschool Day from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 30 and is exclusive to families with homeschooled children. There will be an exhibit tour, STEAM crafts and activities, information about farming and agriculture, and a chance to make cookies. The event is free, but pre-registration is required to reserve a spot, and can be completed at the museum’s website. The museum is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month. Admission is $4 per person and attendees are welcome to bring a food dish to share. Call 254-501-6399 for more information.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, features Tejano and Latin music and dancing. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, features Latin music and dancing Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 9 p.m. with DJ String.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.