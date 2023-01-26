This weekend, take the plunge into the Copperas Cove City Park Pool for the Polar Bear Plunge and 5K, see a live production by the Temple Civic Theater or Central Texas Theatre, or visit the planetarium for Laser Friday light shows. There’s also a women’s brunch, golf tournament, chili cook off, and more.

polar bear plunge 2

Some dived in and other just hopped into the Copperas Cove City Park pool during the Polar Bear Plunge in 2022.
