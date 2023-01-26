This weekend, take the plunge into the Copperas Cove City Park Pool for the Polar Bear Plunge and 5K, see a live production by the Temple Civic Theater or Central Texas Theatre, or visit the planetarium for Laser Friday light shows. There’s also a women’s brunch, golf tournament, chili cook off, and more.
Local Events
The annual Polar Bear Plunge 5K will be at 8 a.m. Jan. 28 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Runners will start and finish at the City Park Pool and are invited to participate in the plunge after the race. There will also be a belly flop and treading water contest. Cost is $20 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3Jhu0Vp to register.
The 2023 Day for Women will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. There will be local vendors, a luncheon, prizes, guest speaker, giveaways, demonstrations, and more. Admission is $10 and lunch is $30. Go to https://bit.ly/3H90yhx to purchase.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Chili Bowl Golf Classic at 9 a.m. Jan. 29. Cost is $60 per person and includes lunch and three mulligans. On-site registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host the 8 Ball Tournament at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. This event open to all single and unaccompanied soldiers. There will be music, food, snacks, and more. Cost is $10 per person and winner takes all.
The Horny Toad Harley-Davidson Chili Cook Off will be from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at 7454 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Entry is free and teams are limited to three people. Competitors will bring their own set up. Email vantonio.fraley@hornytoadhd.com or call 254-743-7200 to register.
Keep Nolanville Beautiful will host its Craft Corner event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. Fifth St. This free event is open to any resident. Call 254-698-6335 or email jshidler@nolanvilletx.gov to reserve a spot.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club will host its Boots and Bling Wild West Fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. March 4 at the Courtyard Marriott, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Pre-sale tickets are available now until Jan. 31 and is $35 for individuals and $210 for groups. There will be dinner, dancing, a live auction, casino games, photo booth, and more. Go to www.fhsc.wildapricot.org for more information and https://bit.ly/3Dfdbql to purchase tickets.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Laser Friday will feature “Laser Beatles” at 6 p.m., “Laser Queen” at 7 p.m., and “Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon” at 8 p.m. Jan. 28. Warren’s Night Sky Tour will also be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, will host Breakfast Bingo from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28. There will be prizes and more at this free event.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting performances of its production, “James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” Feb. 3- 5 and 10- 12. Tickets range from $12 to $17. Go to https://www.showpass.com/jamesjr/ to purchase in advance.
The Temple Civic Theater, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will perform its new show, “DreamWorks Madagascar Jr.,” Feb. 3- 5 and 9- 12. Tickets range from $14 to $20. Go to https://bit.ly/3WG1M9K to purchase in advance.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, is hosting the Marriage Tune-Up event for military and veteran couples from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Register for the free event online at www.marriagemanagement.org.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a virtual performance of Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller at 2 p.m. every Saturday in January. There will also be a “Happy Birthday to Everyone” celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 with a story time, games, and activities. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library will celebrate International LEGO Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be LEGO bricks, challenges, display trains, and more at this free event. The library also hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by the Bob Appel Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 27. Cover is $10. The Debonaires will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
American Legion Post 223 Canteen, 208 S. Park St. in Killeen, will host live music by The Backroads Band at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Wade Ralston from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Magic Stallion at 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Jon Holtat 7 p.m. Jan. 28, and High Country Riders at 4 p.m. Jan. 29.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by the Beth Lee Duo from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Jazz Daddies from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28, and Martian Folk at 10 p.m. Jan. 28.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stone Hollow Drive in Temple, will host live music by Charity Gaines from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its Everyone is an Artist event from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 28. The event is free for all ages and includes a story time and craft event. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
