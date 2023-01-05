If you’re looking for something active to do after the long holiday winter break, take a swim at the Polar Bear Plunge, get a last-minute look at the Trail of Lights at the Sole Nite 5K Run, the fundraising event at Killeen Bowlerama and more. There’s also live music, library events and other family-friendly fun.
Local Events
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.’s Family Bowling event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Killeen Bowlerama, 922 N. 38th St., Killeen. This event is a fundraiser to support the Theta Delta Sigma Scholarship program for all KISD high schools. A donation of $20 per person includes bowling shoes and three games. Go to https://bit.ly/3Zfstoa to register.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
The City of Temple’s Polar Bear Plunge will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan 7 at the Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. There will be hot chocolate and donuts, a belly flop and costume contest, and the plunge into the pool. Cost is $20 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3G52A1R to register in advance.
The Women Empowered Self-defense Workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Salado Martial Arts, 227 N. Main St., Salado. This free seminar is for women and teen girls to learn self-defense techniques based on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Go to https://bit.ly/3G9y1rO to register.
The City of Temple is offering free Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 9. Trees can be dropped off at 3015 Bullseye Lane or 602 Jack Baskins Drive to be mulched. All decorations must be removed. Bring your LIVE trees to 3015 Bullseye Lane or 602 Jack Baskins Drive to be mulched. For more information, go to www.templetx.gov/solidwaste.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host auditions for the production of “Spamalot” from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9. Auditions are open to those 12 and up, but is a primarily adult cast. Go to https://bit.ly/3ZaNgth to complete the audition form.
The Edge Barbershop, 6401 Highway 317 in Temple, will host a Block Party from 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7. There will be live music, food, door prizes, and more at this free event.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a food donation drive to benefit the KISD H.A.R.P. (Homeless Awareness Response Program). Items can be donated and dropped off at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, until Jan. 28. Non-perishable and canned food items will be accepted. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. This group is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels.Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host the Sole Nite Run/Walk at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Participants will be able to walk or run through the Trail of Lights for the last time this year at this family-friendly event. Cost is $10 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Call 254-287-2523 for more information.
Killeen Recreation Services will host its Daddy Daughter Dance: Waltzing in a Winter Wonderland from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Tickets are on sale until Jan. 6, 2023. This event is for kids ages 4 to 12 and their father figures. Cost is $50 for both, and $25 per additional child. Go to https://bit.ly/3VhaLxI to register.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host the free, in-person Warriors at Ease Yoga Class from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday in December. This event is for veterans, military families, and community partners. Go to https://bit.ly/3OzvM4L to register.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a virtual performance of Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller at 2 p.m. every Saturday in January. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. There will also be a Tension Structure Project event from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 for children ages 7 to 12 years old. One kit per family will be provided. Call 254-953-5496 to reserve a spot.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the Dueling Pianos at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 and 11 a.m. Jan. 7. Cost is $15 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3GkSyJY to purchase in advance. The Beltonian will also host Ken Elliott as Elvis at 5 p.m. Jan. 7. Tickets are $20 each.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 6. Cover is $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 7.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, will host free live music by Charlie Weyler from 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 7.
Local Markets
The Sneaker Market Killeen will be from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This buy, sell, and trade event will feature a variety of vendors and small business owners. There will also be giveaways, cash prizes, food, a live DJ, and more during this event. General admission is $10 cash at the door. Early access and VIP tickets are available in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/3ImeuXV for more information.
The Temple Roadshow Buying Event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 6 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Residence Inn, 4301 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Experts will be on-site to evaluate and buy gold, silver, coins, jewelry, collectibles, and more. General admission is free. Go to https://bit.ly/3QekmEk to reserve a spot.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is “Harlem Renaissance” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
