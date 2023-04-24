UPDATE, 10:50 a.m.: Bell County officials sent the following news release about the accident:
Fatal Accident Shuts Down Section of Westbound I-14
Belton, TX – On Monday, April 24, Bell County Emergency Management responded to a fatal accident on westbound I-14 near Paddy Hamilton Road involving five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler transporting roughly 8,500 gallons of fuel. As a result of this accident, the section of westbound I-14 between Simmons Road and Paddy Hamilton Road will be closed for the rest of the day.
This accident resulted in one fatality, the driver of the fuel transport. Four other individuals were transported from the scene with minor injuries, while two others declined medical care at the scene.
The incident was the product of a series of different collisions this morning. The initial accident occurred at 6:08 a.m. between a Pontiac and an 18-wheeler transporting lumber. That collision disabled the Pontiac and its lights. As a result, the driver of that vehicle attempted to flag down traffic. Another driver in a pickup stopped to render aid. Unfortunately, a silver vehicle later lost control and collided with that pickup. Fortunately, all the drivers and passengers of the four vehicles were able to clear the area before the 18-wheeler fuel transport collided with all the vehicles.
This event, while tragic, stands as a shining example of cooperation and coordination within the county. In total, at least seven different agencies responded to this event, including both the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Coordinator, Central Bell Fire, Killeen, Fort Hood, Belton, Salado, Sparta, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
The closure of that portion of I-14 is necessary both for the clean-up of the accident and the assessment of any damage done to the roadway from the significant heat created by the fire.
Of note, first responders intentionally allowed the fire to burn until TxDOT was able to create a dam. The purpose of this dam is to prevent any fuel run-off entering the water system.
UPDATE, 9:39 a.m.: Bell County officials said a "cascade" of accidents led to one person getting killed and others injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 14 near Nolanville Monday morning. The initial wreck happened after 6 a.m., when a Pontiac and a truck hauling lumber crashed. Soon after, other vehicles crashed at the same location, including the 18-wheeler hauling a tanker of fuel, which caused a massive blaze, officials said.
UPDATE, 9:11 a.m.: An accident on Interstate 14 shut down westbound traffic from Simmons to Paddy Hamilton roads near Nolanville for the foreseeable future, Bell County officials said. "The accident involved four vehicles, including an 18-Wheeler transporting roughly 8,500 gallons of fuel," officials said.
"The accident resulted in one fatality, the driver of the 18-Wheeler. Four other individuals were transported with minor injuries. Two others refused care at the scene," officials said.
UPDATE. 9 a.m.: According to Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton there were actually three accidents which involved an 18-wheeler and at least three other vehicles involved in fiery crashes.
Monday morning’s commute near Nolanville Hill was snarled early as Belton police and others dealt with a major traffic accident on Interstate 14. The wreck involved an 18-wheeler which caught fire, police said.
Belton police said traffic was shut down on both east and west sides of I-14 at about 6:30 a.m.
“There’s a major accident in the area of the Nolanville hill,” according to police. They suggested drivers use alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.