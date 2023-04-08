A 45-year-old man died Friday evening after a multi-vehicle car accident on Robinett Road, Killeen police said Saturday.
The accident happened around 9 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive, according to a news release from the department.
The man was a passenger in a red sedan, police said. He was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:06 p.m. Friday evening.
The man’s name has been withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that four vehicles were involved in a collision while traveling southbound on Robinett Road, and one vehicle of those vehicles came to rest after it struck a nearby residence,” police said, adding that speed and weather may have played a factor.
Six other people were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, according to police.
“Four victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, one victim was transported to Advent Health (in Killeen) and one to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, all in stable condition,” police said.
