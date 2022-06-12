Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An arrest for city warrant was reported at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 14th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying of weapons was reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
No reports are available from the Copperas Cove Police Department on Sunday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No reports are available from the Harker Heights Police Department on Sunday.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:01 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Sixth Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:58 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:29 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
An accident was reported at 12:07 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West First Street.
Loud music was reported at 8:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:59 p.m. Saturday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:05 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West North Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
