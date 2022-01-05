The man arrested in connection with a Dec. 29 shooting on Jasper Drive in Killeen admitted to police that he shot the male and identified himself on security footage, but he claimed that someone else pulled a gun first, police said in an affidavit.
Police arrested Eric Lavaughn Bonner Jr., 19, shortly after the incident that occurred around 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 29.
According to the affidavit, Bonner and the male he is accused of shooting struggled at the window of the vehicle the victim was in.
“Bonner then started to run away from the vehicle as he turned around and Bonner fired off multiple rounds towards the vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Police said the male was hit by one of the bullets in the face. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment.
Though he admitted to shooting, Bonner “claims that the victim’s female passenger pulled a gun on him first,” the affidavit said.
The male who was shot told police that Bonner was wearing an ankle monitor.
In March, Bonner was arrested and arraigned on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. He was later indicted by the Bell County grand jury.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Bonner on Dec. 31 on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set the bond at $150,000.
Also arraigned by Johnson on Jan. 2 in an unrelated matter was Jamal Hicks, 21, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His bond was set at $20,000.
On Wednesday, Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Christopher John Walters, 43, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. His bond was set at $30,000.
