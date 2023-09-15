Four men in their 30s and 40s were arrested in Bell County — all suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Central Texas — officials with the Department of Justice said in a news release Friday afternoon.
An investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies — including Killeen police and Army investigators — resulted in the arrests of Anthony “Krosty” Perez-Diaz, 37; Anthony “Mundo” Perez-Perez, 43; Jose “Wichy” Ublies-Rivera, 49; and Emanuel Giovanni “Goldo” Hernandez-Miranda, 30.
Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division identified the four men in January as “narcotics distributors,” the DOJ said in the release.
The four men have been charged with “conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl,” according to the DOJ.
If convicted, each man faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Each made their initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on Friday, the release said.
Texas DPS, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Killeen Police Department, Copperas Cove Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating the case.
The DOJ release did not specify where in Bell County the four men were arrested.
