Killeen robbery

Killeen police are asking for help in identifying this man they say robbed at gunpoint a store on East Rancier Avenue on Thursday night.

 Killeen Police Department

Killeen police on Friday were looking for a man they say took cash from a store on East Rancier Avenue at gunpoint the previous night.

“On (April 6), around 9:33 p.m., the Killeen Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at a business in the 4500 block” of East Rancier Avenue, according to a KPD Facebook post. “It was reported a male entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money, and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

