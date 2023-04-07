Killeen police on Friday were looking for a man they say took cash from a store on East Rancier Avenue at gunpoint the previous night.
“On (April 6), around 9:33 p.m., the Killeen Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at a business in the 4500 block” of East Rancier Avenue, according to a KPD Facebook post. “It was reported a male entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money, and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
The alleged victim described the man as Black with a large build.
“The suspect was wearing a gray and white hooded sweatshirt, a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants, and white tennis shoes,” according to the post. “The suspect was armed with a black handgun.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or visit bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Tips are confidential and anonymous, and a reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.