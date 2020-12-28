Killeen
An aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of Alma Drive
Copperas Cove
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 4:09 a.m. in the 500 block of North First St.
Debit card abuse was reported at 12:21 p.m. in the 1900 block of Terry Drive.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 12:43 a.m. in the 100 block of Cove Ave.
A violation of a protective order was reported at 1:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Avenue B.
An arrest for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a contoled substance and possession of marijuana was reported at 3:57 p.m. in the 1900 block of North First St.
An arrest for terroristic threat of family/household was reported at 4:44 p.m. in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
An assist from another agency, New York State Troopers, was reported at 5:05 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, interfereing with an emergency phone call, and crinimal mischief were reported at 4:59 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:57 p.m. in the 2500 block of Isabelle Drive.
Criminal mischeif was reported at 9:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East Avenue A.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:44 p.m. in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:41 p.m., also in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandon/endangering of a child-imminent dangerous bodily injury, and duty on strking unattended vehicle was reported at 11:13 p.m. in the 1300 block of Georgetwon Road.
An arrest for continuous violence against family was reported at 11:52 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 11:23 a.m. in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A traffic stop was reported at 2:26 p.m. in 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway
Sexual assault was reported at 4:28 p.m. in the 1000 block of Harley Drive.
A sexual assault was reported at 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sutton Place Trail.
A traffic/driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:26 p.m. in the 1700 block of Indian Trail.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 7:54 a.m.in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
Shots were reported fired at 9:23 p.m. in the 600 block of Indiana Trail.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 1:05 a.m. on Lively Lane.
Suspicious Activity was reported at 6:54 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expwy.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:06 p.m. on Sandstone Cove
Suspicious person was reported at 11:53 p.m. in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
