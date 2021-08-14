Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 12:05 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Boots Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Southwood Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Frigate Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:36 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Meadow Drive.
Possession of “dangerous drugs” was reported at 9:01 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of 46th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North Gray Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Duncan Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Henderson Street.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:35 a.m. Fridayin the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:19 a.m.Fridayin the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:45 p.m. Fridayin the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reportedat 1:10 p.m.Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:54 p.m. Fridayin the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Fraud was reported at 5:52 p.m. Friday on Kathie Lane.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:38 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Porter Street.
Theft was reported at 9:18 p.m. Fridayin the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:31 p.m. Fridayin the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:56 p.m. Fridayin the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
