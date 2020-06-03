The Killeen Police Department responded to another homicide Tuesday night, according to the KPD blotter.
Police responded at 10:59 p.m. in the 400 block of Alpine Street, the blotter showed.
The incident is listed on the blotter as "murder," but the event may be classified as a homicide until an individual(s) has been officially charged.
More information was not immediately available by police, but a news release is expected.
Once confirmed by police, this would make 16 homicides so far in 2020 for the city of Killeen, which would match last year's total.
KPD reported that two homicides took place in the city on Monday.
