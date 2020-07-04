Local police reports indicated:
Killeen
Running a stop sign was reported at 12:29 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:40 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Garrett Drive.
Interference with the duties of a public servant was reported at 9:05 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 1:40 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Racheal Avenue and Searcy Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:02 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
No report was available on Saturday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Fireworks were reported at 9:36 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fireworks were reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday on SueAnn Drive.
Fireworks were reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue H.
Fireworks were reported at 10:08 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:31 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday on Castleberry Street.
Compiled by Hunter King
