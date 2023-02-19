Matt Manning

Attorney Matt Manning on Monday talks about the civil rights lawsuit he filed against the city of Killeen and three Killeen police officers after they tased Truman McCollum (second from left) at least six times in the back of an ambulance during what they say was a medical emergency.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Killeen police have fabricated their case against Truman McCollum, relying on evidence that does not exist and claiming he was combative when officers tased him in the back of an ambulance, attorney Rawsi Williams said.

“Unfortunately, this smear campaign is what our nation sees frequently in cases of police brutality and killing of Black men,” she told the Herald. “It is intentionally designed to distract the public from what they saw with their own eyes on the body-worn camera of these officers repeatedly tasing an unconscious and unarmed man inside an ambulance.”

don76550

The evidence seems clear that he was in a post ictal state following a seizure. It does appear that police statements are false in an attempt to "CYA" The words "testilying" and "perjurmony" are in police vocabulary

