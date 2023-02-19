Killeen police have fabricated their case against Truman McCollum, relying on evidence that does not exist and claiming he was combative when officers tased him in the back of an ambulance, attorney Rawsi Williams said.
“Unfortunately, this smear campaign is what our nation sees frequently in cases of police brutality and killing of Black men,” she told the Herald. “It is intentionally designed to distract the public from what they saw with their own eyes on the body-worn camera of these officers repeatedly tasing an unconscious and unarmed man inside an ambulance.”
Rawsi, who runs Rawsi Williams Law Group of Miami, Florida, is McCollumn’s sister and is helping to represent him in a federal lawsuit against the city of Killeen and three Killeen Police Department officers.
On Jan. 16, 2021, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man in the drive-thru at Burger King on East Stan Schlueter Loop who appeared to be having a medical emergency. Just over 25 minutes of video from KPD Officer Edward Eurena’s body cam show officers remove McCollum from his car after he hit another driver from behind at the restaurant. He is unconscious in the driver’s seat with both air bags deployed.
“Hey, sir,” an unidentified officer said. “Look at me. You’re going to have to step out of the car. Can you talk to me? Say something? Anything? Open your eyes?”
Officer Joshua Plowick is eventually heard telling another officer that McCollum is “way out of it” before he was strapped to a gurney and placed inside the ambulance. That’s when McCollum appears to come to and is confused about where he is and what’s happening to him.
‘A false charge’
Eurena’s body cam video shows he and three other officers inside the ambulance tasing him at least six times before removing him, shoeless, from the ambulance and placing him in the back of a patrol unit.
“Let us not forget these are the same officers who the body-worn camera later shows standing there with Sgt. Mathews literally trying to come up with a false charge for Truman after they’d already repeatedly tased him and sent him off to jail, and who swore to a false probable-cause affidavit in court stating (they) saw ‘acetaminophone/COD No. 3 (a controlled substance) in plain view’ in Truman’s car to secure their false DWI charge,” Williams said.
But that’s not what officers “really saw,” Williams said.
“(It) was a prescription bottle containing Codeine No. 3 with Truman’s name on it from the dentist, which included the dentist’s name and date of prescription because Truman recently had dental work done,” she said. “Just know we have an answer for their false-positive drug screen they mentioned to distract and deflect, and we’ll answer them in court so they can’t try to come up with another false release.”
McCollum was also charged with resisting arrest, according to the city’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
“And, because he tested positive for methamphetamine (a drug that can cause seizures, shaking, incoherence and the other behaviors plaintiff demonstrated in the drive thru), he is also facing a DWI charge.”
Williams and Matt Manning of Corpus Christi law firm Webb, Cason & Manning represent McCollum in the civil-rights lawsuit filed last month in U.S. District Court in Waco.
‘Crying for them to stop’
“I want you to imagine being inside of a box, 6 foot 3, trying to turn over,” Williams said during a news conference on Monday at Lions Club Park. “(You’re) trying to show your hands, trying to see what’s going on and over and over ... again someone is electrocuting your body. And you don’t even know what’s going on. He was begging for them to stop. He was crying for them to stop.”
Photos provided by Manning show what appear to be injuries McCollum sustained from being tased multiple times, including to his feet.
“He’s in the ambulance to receive medical treatment,” Williams said. “They handcuff him ... and they pull him out of the ambulance, handcuffed. (They) walk him all the way across the ... parking lot with no shoes, and he’s still asking” them to stop. “Then they put him in the back of the police car, already handcuffed, and they tase him again.”
Eurena’s body cam footage appears to confirm that McCollum was tased again inside the car. He and other officers can be heard laughing and uttering obscenities about how many times they tased him.
“That’s why you hear him screaming inside of the police car,” Williams said. “And while he is screaming, the officer is laughing. But if that wasn’t enough ... they take him off to jail, and we begin to see the officers have their little conspiracy meeting.”
That is a reference to when Mathews huddles with the other officers to discuss how they will charge McCollum.
‘We’re not sure’
“What criminal offense do we have to arrest him because obviously, he’s already gone,” she said in the body cam footage. “So, what criminal offense do we have? We came out here for an accident, correct? We find out there is a man possibly seizing but we’re not sure.”
Eurena suggested charging McCollum with resisting arrest because it’s “the best we’ve got right now.” But Plowick disagreed.
“The only issue I see with charging him with resisting is he was ... not coherent enough to understand you’re the police.”
That’s when they appeared to settle on a DWI charge.
“Suspicion of this is DWI,” Plowick said.
Eurena agreed.
“Offense is going to be DWI.”
However, McCollum’s attorneys say they have evidence showing that he was coherent before having a seizure in the drive-through.
“Plowick’s (body cam) actually shows the Burger King employee showing Plowick the video footage from Burger King of (McCollum) driving up to the drive-thru coherently placing his order prior to experiencing the seizure,” Williams said. “You literally see and hear the officers trying to come up with a charge after having already sent (McCollum) to jail, with one of the officers admitting they can’t charge resisting because Truman wasn’t coherent, then stating they should charge Truman for stepping on their hat and laughing about it, and ... Mathews complicity (participating) in this on-camera conspiracy to make a false charge.”
‘History of seizures’
McCollum, who worked as a truck driver, was jailed overnight before his wife posted bond, Williams said.
“(He) can’t recall that information due to his condition,” she said. “We are seeking the dash cam and any jail footage. They actually refused to even let him take his blood pressure medication, which his wife brought to them in his prescription bottle with his name on it, or to have their nurse verify the prescription and administer his blood pressure medication. He did request medical attention. We have a family history of seizures.”
When McCollum was released from custody, he received medical attention, Williams said.
“(He) did go to the hospital since the jail refused all medical treatment,” she said. “From the point of injury to date, he has suffered a fracture, memory loss, neurological issues, contusions, bruises, ongoing back pain, numbness from the repeat tasing and more. Prior to this, (he) was driving trucks as a CDL driver. He now cannot work the same or for long periods of time due to the pain he suffers.”
In the lawsuit that also names Eurena, Plowick and Officer Franklin Menendez as defendants, the attorneys allege the officers violated McCollum’s Fourth Amendment rights.
They “used excessive force against (McCollum) in violation of his individual rights under the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution when they illegally detained him on (Jan. 16, 2021), tasing him six times and causing immense pain, when they had no legal authority to use any force whatsoever,” according to the suit filed on Jan. 13.
Williams said that body cam footage from other officers show “different angles but not where any of the interaction between (McCollum) and police on the scene was left out of the footage.”
‘District and deflect’
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
“The Black elected officials there and Killeen Police Department can try to distract and deflect from their excessive force as much as they want with their questionable result, but before their brutality (McCollum) was showing up for work each day driving trucks as a CDL driver and supporting his family,” Williams said. “During the pandemic, he was one of the trucker heroes out risking his life driving to help meet our needs. He comes from a proud military family, including multiple retired Army veterans. We came to clean house in how Killeen is mistreating its (residents) by supporting its police misconduct.”
Williams said she emailed the Killeen mayor and the city’s “leadership” more than a year ago “about this situation.”
“And you see they kept the officers, don’t you?” she said. “They are kissing your babies at election time while still employing police who brutalize and kill your sons in the interim. Their time of distract and deflect is over. The time to stop brutalizing and killing us is now.”
Williams said that Eurena was served the lawsuit in Overton, a 2,300-population city about 21 miles southeast of Tyler.
City officials, including the mayor and Killeen City Council, have not responded to the Herald’s requests for comment on the case.
The evidence seems clear that he was in a post ictal state following a seizure. It does appear that police statements are false in an attempt to "CYA" The words "testilying" and "perjurmony" are in police vocabulary
