Killeen police are investigating an overnight standoff, and department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said charges are pending Tuesday morning.
Police went to the 4200 block of Corrine Drive in southwest Killeen around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a verbal domestic incident. When they got to the residence, a man displayed a weapon at police and three residents in the home, Miramontez said.
The residents and police were able to get out of the house while the man stayed inside, Miramontez said.
"After a few hours the male subject was detained," Miramontez said Tuesday morning.
During the standoff, police evacuated the neighborhood. Residents were cleared to go back to their homes after the man was arrested.
KPD's Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate.
No injuries were reported, Miramontez said.
