A vehicle pursuit ended with a maroon in color vehicle resting at an approximately 45-degree angle in a culvert in Killeen Thursday afternoon.
The pursuit ended near the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, near McDonald's.
Several Killeen police officers and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene providing traffic control and investigating the incident.
One trooper with the DPS confirmed it was a vehicle pursuit but did not have any more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.