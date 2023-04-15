The five finalists to succeed Charles Kimble as Killeen’s police chief attended a reception Friday evening to meet residents and others following two days of tours and interviews.
They finalists are Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart; Pedro Lopez Jr., Houston ISD police chief; Chris Vallejo, a senior law-enforcement official with Austin Police Department; Ellwood Thomas Witten Jr., chief deputy for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office; and Keith Humphrey, retired from the Little Rock, Arkansas, Police Department as police chief.
