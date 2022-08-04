Nearly two dozen Killeen officials, firefighters and police officers began active shooter training with 18 Central Texas agencies Thursday.
According to a Killeen news release Thursday morning, Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management helped organize a two-day “Active Shooter Incident Management Advanced” course training for 20 city of Killeen employees and 18 agencies including the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments from Killeen Belton, Copperas Cove, Central Texas College, Harker Heights, Temple, Fort Hood Military Police and the Killeen Independent School District.
“This training is a combination of lecture and hands-on, skill-based instruction,” according to the news release. “There are 3-D flight simulators, 911 dispatch consoles, and other skill-specific test areas set up in the training environment from which participants to learn.”
The city says the training is intended to prepare agencies with information and tools they can pass along to their coworkers.
“The partnership of this training with more than ten area agencies is key to providing the best response to our communities,” said Peter Perez, Killeen’s Homeland Security director.
Both Killeen and Fort Hood have had mass shootings in recent decades.
According to data released Thursday, eight firearms were found at two Killeen Independent School District high schools last school year.
