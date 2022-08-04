Nearly two dozen Killeen officials, firefighters and police officers began active shooter training with 18 Central Texas agencies Thursday.

According to a Killeen news release Thursday morning, Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management helped organize a two-day “Active Shooter Incident Management Advanced” course training for 20 city of Killeen employees and 18 agencies including the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments from Killeen Belton, Copperas Cove, Central Texas College, Harker Heights, Temple, Fort Hood Military Police and the Killeen Independent School District.

ldodd@kdhnews.com

