There were two homicides in Killeen over the weekend, according to police.
A man was fatally stabbed at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, in the 5600 block of South Highway 195, on Saturday afternoon, according to Killeen Police Department on Monday morning.
In a statement provided in response to a request from the Herald, the department stated that “Officers responded to a stabbing that occurred in the afternoon hours on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the 5600 block of South Highway 195.” Police confirmed that one male died and another is in custody.
In addition, the statement said, “the investigation is active and we will release information as it becomes available.”
In what seems to be a separate case, Killeen police are also investigating a “murder” in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. That call came in about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Killeen Police Department’s daily crime reports available at communitycrimemap.com.
Police confirmed the death, and said more information will be released later.
If both turn out to be criminal homicides, they would be the 18th and 19th criminal homicides of the year in Killeen.
Reporter
Think the murder rate is high now? Wait until the foolish decision to legalize marijuana sets in
Hate to say it but a majority of the crimes are caused by blk ppl, we can't act civilized, we have to take drama to another level, it's sad and embarrassing
