A couple were arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrants after Killeen police said they were selling suspected meth, cocaine and heroin out of a South Fort Hood Street business.

On Wednesday, “Killeen Police Department officers and detectives were assisting a task force in serving arrest warrants on Timothy Gene Ware,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “Ware had two active, local warrants for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance from two ... incidents. Officers, detectives and task force members were conducting surveillance when Ware was spotted with a female known to officers as Jasmine Hampton.”

