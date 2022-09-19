A couple were arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrants after Killeen police said they were selling suspected meth, cocaine and heroin out of a South Fort Hood Street business.
On Wednesday, “Killeen Police Department officers and detectives were assisting a task force in serving arrest warrants on Timothy Gene Ware,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “Ware had two active, local warrants for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance from two ... incidents. Officers, detectives and task force members were conducting surveillance when Ware was spotted with a female known to officers as Jasmine Hampton.”
According to the affidavit, officers followed them as they drove to a restaurant and a business, where they saw “another vehicle pull up” and someone “exchange something with Ware and Hampton. Law enforcement then observed Ware and Hampton drive to “the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street, get out of the vehicle and then enter the business at that address.”
Officer said that several people “pulled up to the business” and went into the building through a back door.
“The individuals would then leave the business within a few minutes of entering, which law enforcement believed to be indicative of narcotics sales,” the affadavit stated.
That’s when police “set up” at the front and southeast corner of the building to serve the warrants on Ware and Hampton.
“A detective with Killeen Police Department then observed the back door fly open and saw multiple people ... run through the back door. They were quickly detained by law enforcement. While the back door was open, the detective was able to see into the room that the back door leads to and observed what appeared to be a large amount of suspected methamphetamine on a table, in plain view.”
After police obtained a search warrant for the business, “a total of approximately 2,767.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located in the southwest office, along with approximately 57 grams of suspected cocaine and 150 grams of suspected heroin.”
Detectives also found more than $10,000 in cash.
According to the affidavit, officers interviewed the renter of the building, who told them he “worked on people’s vehicles” and that “Ware also worked out of the business’s building (in the southwest corner) and that Ware sometimes stayed overnight at the business.”
He also said that Ware “sold narcotics out of the business and helped pay half the rent of the business. During the search warrant, detectives had also located suspected narcotics in the northeast office” the renter said belonged to him.
Another man told police that “Ware was a friend of his and that (he) had traveled to the business to get his vehicle keys back from Ware after (he) had waited to get his car worked on.” The man, however, denied being at the building to buy drugs.
And Hampton told detectives that she and Ware “had been living at the business after being kicked out of her mother’s house,” according to the affidavit. “The detective told her that he had seen her and Ware at the business, committing what appeared to be narcotics transactions.”
Hampton, 24, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bond at $100,000 on the possession of controlled substance charge. On warrants for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance, the combined bond was set at $183,000.
For Ware, 43, of Killeen, Cooke set bond at $100,000 on possession of controlled substance. Bond on the possession of controlled substance warrants were set at a combined $120,000. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday.
