Copperas Cove police arrested a woman accused of shooting a man in the early morning hours of Wednesday morning. According to police, they responded to a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street for a reported gunshot victim.
The man who had been shot was alert and told police the suspect, identified as Makayla Jordan Cirilo, fled the scene, police said.
The man was taken to AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police determined the man had been shot in the 500 block of North Main Street following an argument between him and Cirilo, who police said knew each other.
Cirilo was arrested at a nearby residence without incident, police said.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price arraigned Cirilo on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He set the bond at $100,000.
