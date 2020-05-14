The man who was shot in the 2200 block of Andover Drive in Killeen Tuesday knew the accused shooter, according to an arrest affidavit.
The man told Killeen police the woman was an ex-girlfriend, as he lay on the ground clutching a towel to his chest area, according to the affidavit.
While police were investigating the scene, a man brought the firearm used in the shooting to the Killeen Police Department, the affidavit said.
That man brought the firearm to police and told them he got it from the woman accused in the shooting, Adrianna Jean Veal, 28.
The firearm was a Taurus PT111 G2C 9mm pistol, police said in the affidavit.
Around 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, the man who brought the gun to police said Veal called him “crying and frantic. He later picked her up, and she told him, “‘I shot him,’” the affidavit said.
The man said Veal had told him she broke into the Killeen man’s apartment, waited for him and shot him, police said in the affidavit.
The man also said that Veal told him the gun malfunctioned, so she hit him on the head twice with a hammer, the affidavit said.
Around 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, police went to the apartment in the 2200 block of Andover Drive for a shooting victim. When police arrived, the door to the apartment was open and there were blood drops on the stairs.
While clearing the apartment, two officers saw “two spent shell casings and a blood trail throughout the apartment,” the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Veal Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault against family member with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, according to jail records.
The man who was shot was last listed serious but stable condition.
As of Thursday afternoon, Veal was in Bell County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
