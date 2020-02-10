The Killeen Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Feb. 3 leaving her home.
According to mother Lisa Sheppard, Shalissa Phillips, 15, was last seen leaving her home in the 1800 block of Fairview Drive in Killeen on Feb. 3. Police received a report about the missing teen Wednesday and opened an investigation into an active runaway.
"She (Shalissa) has only lived in this area for a little over a year, so she doesn't know too many people around here," Sheppard said.
The family is asking for help in finding their daughter. If you see Shalissa, please contact the Killeen Police Department or Sheppard at 254-220-8699.
