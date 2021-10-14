A Killeen man was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and ecstasy after Killeen police were dispatched to a domestic violence report, according to court documents obtained Thursday.
According to the affidavit, officers responded Tuesday to a “violent domestic” in the 200 block of East Dean Street in Killeen. Sean Matthews, 37, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting and causing bodily injury to a family member. Although the affidavit did not speak to the severity of the injury, it did say that responding officers conducting a search of the domicile found a 1.8 gram package of methamphetamine and several “heart-shaped” pills that Matthews later told officers were ectasy.
Matthews was arraigned Thursday on charges of domestic violence causing bodily harm and possession of less than a gram of Class 1 controlled substances.
Matthews was listed the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $20,000 bond set by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.