Three law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary of an ATM in Gatesville early Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, the suspects had fled the scene.
The burglary of a Bancorp ATM in the 2500 block of South Business Highway 36 happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Gatesville Chief of Police Nathan Gohlke said in a news release.
A passerby alerted police after seeing a Ford F-250 pickup truck suspiciously parked near the ATM and several individuals breaking into the machine, the release said.
The person who called police slowed down and turned around to get a better look.
Gatesville PD, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the call but were unable to locate the suspects, the release said.
Police did not specify how many suspects they are looking for.
Gatesville police said the truck found by the ATM had been stolen from a Gatesville hotel earlier in the evening.
Police said the suspects broke into the ATM but were unable to get into the safe that houses money.
Investigators said the suspects may have been involved in other ATM burglaries in the Central Texas Area.
Anyone with information can contact the Gatesville Police Department at 254-865-2226 or Cen-Tex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.
