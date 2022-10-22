A 19-year-old Gatesville man died after rolling and submerging his vehicle in a river early Saturday morning, police said.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 19-year-old George Christopher Hallman, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima westbound on Straws Mill Road.
The initial investigation revealed Hallman was traveling at an unsafe speed and left the roadway, according to police.
“The Nissan traveled down an embankment and rolled over into a river,” police said in an email. “The Nissan landed upside down and came to final rest submerged under water on its top.”
Hallman was pronounced dead on scene by Coryell County Justice of the Peace James Caldwell at 02:02 a.m.
