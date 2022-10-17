CRIME graphic

More than two weeks after he died in a Killeen hit-and-run on South Fort Hood Street, the victim has been identified as Kevin Roderick Gordon II.

“Investigators with the traffic unit continue to look for a grayish/black SUV with front-end damage along with a broken headlight,” according to a news release distributed from the Killeen Police Department on Monday. “The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this fatality to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or (visit) www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.”

