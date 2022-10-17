More than two weeks after he died in a Killeen hit-and-run on South Fort Hood Street, the victim has been identified as Kevin Roderick Gordon II.
“Investigators with the traffic unit continue to look for a grayish/black SUV with front-end damage along with a broken headlight,” according to a news release distributed from the Killeen Police Department on Monday. “The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this fatality to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or (visit) www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.”
On Oct. 2 just after 9 p.m., officers found an unconscious man in the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
“The preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian was crossing Fort Hood Street from the east side of the roadway to the west side when a grayish/black SUV-type vehicle traveling northbound in the inside lane of (South) Fort Hood Street (hit) the pedestrian,” according to the release. “A second vehicle traveling behind the SUV subsequently (hit) the pedestrian. The first vehicle failed to stop and render aid and (left) the scene. The second vehicle, a Nissan Murano, came to a stop.”
The name of the victim had originally been withheld by police pending notification of next of kin, but Gordon’s mother said she was not notified of her son’s death until five days after the accident.
Rhonda Taylor said police didn’t notify her of her son’s fatal accident, instead she received a call from Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke regarding Gordon’s completed autopsy.
“Nobody’s telling me why they waited five days,” Taylor said by phone Monday evening. “This is why I wanted a story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.