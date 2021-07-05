The pilot who died in a plane crash in south Killeen Sunday has been identified as 60-year-old Bradley Guy Marzari of Belton, officials said Monday.
Marzari was flying a 1960 FOCKE-WULF FWP 149D fixed wing single engine aircraft, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The Federal Aviation Administration will be the lead investigating unit when an agent arrives from New York, DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Marzari’s plane crashed around 5:25 p.m. in the vicinity of East Trimmier and Stagecoach Road.
Killeen police said Sunday that Marzari took off from New Braunfels Regional Airport, and was headed to Skylark Field in Killeen.
Marzari was the sole occupant of the plane, Killeen police said.
This is second fatal plane crash in the Killeen-Harker Heights area in less than a year.
On Sept. 24, 2020, two men died when a Quicksilver MX II Sprint Ultralight aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Killeen’s Skylark Field around 11:20 a.m.
It crashed in front of Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights, narrowly missing Interstate 14, the area’s busiest highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.