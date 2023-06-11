Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving a hit and run fatal accident which occurred on East Elms Road early Sunday morning.
According to a news relase from KPD, two motorcycles were headed westbound on East Elms Road about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they stopped to pick up something one driver had dropped in the roadway. The victim, Eric Rucker, was hit by a passing vehicle described as a small gray sedan.
“Upon the officer’s arrival, paramedics were on scene attending a male lying in the roadway with serious injuries,” the release said.
Rucker succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 3:21 a.m. Sunday. James ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
According to the police the gray sedan may have front end and windshield damage.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.
Police ask for anyone who may have seen anything or may have any information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymouse tips may also be downloaded on Tips App for IOS. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, there may be a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
