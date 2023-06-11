ACCIDENT

Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving a hit and run fatal accident which occurred on East Elms Road early Sunday morning.

According to a news relase from KPD, two motorcycles were headed westbound on East Elms Road about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they stopped to pick up something one driver had dropped in the roadway. The victim, Eric Rucker, was hit by a passing vehicle described as a small gray sedan.

