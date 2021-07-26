The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating a Sunday traffic accident that left one motorcyclist dead, according to a news release.
“At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the intersection of South 7th Street and Urbantke Lane regarding a traffic collision involving a passenger car and a motorcycle,” a news release stated.
“The initial investigation revealed a blue 2005 Suzuki and a 2016 Toyota Prius collided in the intersection of South 7th Street and Urbantke Lane.”
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Marcus Johnson Griffin, was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.
Marcus succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn, according to police.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating the accident.
