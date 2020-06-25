Around 6:24 p.m. Monday, officers went to the 4400 block of Colonel Drive in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
When they arrived, officers were told the driver of a silver Jeep was traveling east on Colonel Drive and intentionally hit the driver’s side of a white Subaru parked on the road.
The driver continued east and hit a black Subaru as well.
When the driver hit the black Subaru, the car was pushed forward into the rear of a blue Subaru. A resident was between the black and blue Subaru’s when the two collided. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid and providing the necessary information, according to the release. The resident was treated and released on scene by medics and the investigation is ongoing.
No arrests or charges have been filed.
