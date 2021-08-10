The Killeen Police Department made over 50 traffic stops and issued nearly as many tickets along a section of Interstate 14 on Saturday.
In a Facebook post on Monday, KPD released a statement regarding the increased police presence along the highway.
In the post, KPD clarified that the presence was not part of any special operation or regular event, but that it was a “traffic detail” conducted by officers on duty during the “A” day shift.
The traffic detail, which lasted from 9:30 a.m. and noon Saturday, came just hours after the fatal killing of a pedestrian on I-14, though KPD has not said whether the decision to conduct a traffic detail was in light of the death.
During the detail, KPD conducted 52 traffic stops and issued 49 tickets, in addition to three warnings and a citation for driving without a license.
One vehicle was clocked at 99 mph, according to KPD.
“We like to remind the community to slow down and arrive at your destination safely. By adhering to the speed limit you are not only saving your life, but the lives of your fellow citizens,” the facebook post said.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.