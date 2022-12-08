A 34-year-old man has died in Copperas Cove, police said.
The man, identified as Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, died shortly after crashing into a construction vehicle while traveling in the wrong direction of Business Highway 190 Wednesday evening, police said.
Police responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m., according to a news release.
On scene, police determined the man was experiencing a "medical episode."
"The driver did not comply with the officers’ instructions and was assisted out of the vehicle. The officers recognized his condition appeared to be deteriorating rapidly and he soon stopped breathing," police said in the news release.
Officers began life-saving measures before Copperas Cove emergency medical service personnel arrived and attempted to stabilize him. Ibrahim was taken by ambulance to AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen, where he was later pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Copperas Cove police are continuing to investigate the incident.
