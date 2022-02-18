A Killeen woman was held against a wall by her neck and choked on a bed last year, police said in an arrest affidavit. The man accused of strangling her was arraigned Friday.
On July 23, 2021, Killeen police went to a residence in Killeen to speak to the woman who said she had an argument with a man she knew over domestic issues, the affidavit said.
The woman identified the man as Christopher Lashaun Robinson. The woman told police she had lunch with Robinson and the two argued verbally when he took her phone and left.
When she was driving back to her residence, the woman told police that Robinson was following her. She asked for her phone back, which led to another argument, police said. The argument continued inside.
“Robinson was getting more upset and grabbed a butterknife from the victim and started slashing his own arm,” police said in an affidavit.
After the woman told Robinson he only possessed a butter knife, he broke a glass, grabbed a tool and shoved the woman into the wall. While holding her against the wall by her neck, Robinson used the tool to break a picture frame near the woman’s head, police said in the affidavit.
Robinson continued to choke her on a nearby bed as the woman struggled to breathe, police said. Robinson fled the scene when the woman’s phone began to ring.
Officers said they observed evidence of a disturbance at the residence and visible injury to the woman in multiple locations including her neck.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Robinson on Friday on a charge of assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation (strangulation/choking). He set the bond at $50,000.
Also arraigned Friday by Cooke in unrelated cases were Orlando Lenard Alston III on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle with a $50,000 bond and Amanda Kay Byrd on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.