A Killeen man used a mixed martial arts submission hold on a woman as he threatened to kill her Tuesday, police said in an arrest affidavit.
The physical altercation stemmed from a verbal argument, police said after speaking with the victim Tuesday at the residence in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
The man, identified as Terrell Lamont Christian, reportedly punched the woman in the face before he “put her in a rear naked choke hold using a great deal of force against her neck causing her to have difficulty breathing,” the affidavit read.
After she was released from the hold, police said the woman told them that Christian got a knife from the kitchen and attempted to stab her.
During the assault, Christian also allegedly bit the woman’s chin and poked her in the eye.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Christian on Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He set the bond at $100,000.
Also arraigned by Cooke on Thursday was Ke’aundre Michael Scherer on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to commit bodily injury.
According to the affidavit, Killeen police went to the children’s hospital in Temple on April 24 for a call of a child who had “numerous physical injuries.”
The child’s mother told police she believed the injuries were “consistent with physical abuse,” police said.
The woman told police that via text message, Scherer admitted to disciplining the child “for spilling nail polish on a rug,” the affidavit read.
At the hospital, police said the child had cuts and loop patterns on her face that appeared to be consistent with being hit with a belt.
The girl told officials that Scherer had hit her repeatedly with a belt in multiple areas of her body, police said.
Scherer reportedly admitted to Child Protective Services officials that he hit the child with a belt and that “he probably hit her harder and more because she moved away while being spanked and didn’t cry out while being disciplined.”
Cooke also set Scherer’s bond at $100,000.
