Police: Killeen noise complaint leads to gun arrest

Early-morning loud music from a garage has led to a criminal charge in Killeen.
Kevin Leroy Davis, 35, has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. At 1:13 a.m. Monday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a noise compliant.
There, officers observed a garage door, partially open, from which loud music could be heard. The door began to raise after officers knocked, and the suspect, Davis, emerged from the garage holding a firearm.
Officers told Davis to put the weapon down, and he complied, and the firearm was determined to be fully loaded with six .38-caliber rounds.
Davis told officers he had planned to play a prank on a guest he expected to arrive, according to the affidavit, as well as provided officers with a Texas Offender’s identification card to verify his identity.
According to a background check, officers determined that Davis has a conviction for driving while intoxicated/with child passenger, from Greeg County, in 2019.
Davis’ bond has been set at $50,000.
