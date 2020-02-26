A Killeen woman is currently in the Bell County Jail after being charged with intentionally injuring two juvenile boys.
On Sunday, Killeen police went to an apartment in the 4000 block of Cambridge Drive in south-central Killeen for a violent domestic disturbance.
When they got there, a juvenile boy told police that Craignisha Nicole Fields, 19, punched him in the stomach and caused pain, according to an arrest affidavit.
An older juvenile boy told police he heard the younger one screaming and came downstairs to see what was going on. When Fields asked the other juvenile if he had a problem, he responded affirmatively. In response, the older juvenile told police Fields punched him and hit him about six times “on his face with a closed fist,” the affidavit said.
The older juvenile boy tried to get away, but Fields grabbed him, pulled him back and continued to punch him until a female broke up the fight, police said.
The female told police that the juvenile boys were on the stairs throwing cups at her and Fields. She told police Fields “thumped” the younger juvenile on the chest and the older juvenile started “talking mess” before he and Fields fought, the affidavit said.
When officers talked to Fields, she admitted to thumping the younger boy in the chest for throwing cups, and when the older boy came downstairs, “she did not like the way he came at her, and since she was already mad, she punched (him) in the face and they started to fight,” the affidavit said.
Officers said they saw visible injury to the older boy’s head and arm and took photos.
This was not the first time police had received calls in reference to Fields at the residence, and she had previously been warned by officers of criminal trespass at the residence, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned Fields Tuesday on a charge of injury to a child — intentional bodily injury. Peters set the bond at $200,000.
